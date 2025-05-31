Fred Rosser Recalls Getting Support From The Miz, Almost Becoming Intercontinental Champion

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Fred Rosser revealed that he was almost made the WWE Intercontinental champion during his time in the company as Darren Young. He also revealed that he had support from the Miz while on the roster.

When asked if there were talks of him becoming Intercontinental champion, he said: “There was. Miz was really rooting for me. As much as I couldn’t stand The Miz, he was really rooting for me. But that’s the nature of the business, you know? I’m glad I had a great run with Miz. He helped me out so much when it came to promos and being able to talk the talk. So, I’ll always be grateful for that.“