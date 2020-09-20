Fred Rosser On WWE’s Canceled Nexus Reunion, Appearing in CHIKARA King of Trios 2018

Fred Rosser, the former Darren Young, discussed WWE’s nixed plans for a Nexus Reunion at WrestleMania Axxess this year in a new interview with Fightful. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Nexus reunion being canceled: “Earlier this year NEXUS were supposed to come back, apparently. I was called in January of this year about coming back for WrestleMania Axxess and some Network stuff. Then, I got another call in February or March saying that, ‘We were canceling Axxess, canceling all that stuff. If any opportunities open up, we’ll definitely give you call.'”

On his relationship with WWE: “So, recently I was on their show, the Bump. Which was really cool. They took care of me on that. Like I said, I’m not on the banned list. I’m still loved and adored by the production team and WWE. Nothing lasts forever, but, again, I gotta keep it moving. I’m very happy to toot my own horn, because I’ve been holding this debut in for some time now that I was getting jealous of my friends like Heath [Slater]. There’s a lot of guys doing great things. The Good Brothers. I’m like, “Man, these guys are all doing great things. I can’t wait for my announcement (of joining New Japan).”

On being part of the 2018 CHIKARA King of Trios: “Nexus Alliance was a lot of fun. I’ve always been cool with [Michael] Tarver and PJ [Black], but I was intimidated because I didn’t think that I could hang with these guys. These CHIKARA guys are flying and so innovative. I was always trained 80s style. So, again, being thrusted upon that, we all delivered and I could actually keep up with those guys, know what I mean?”

On his future goals: “I’d love to get signed by New Japan. I’m not signed with them. But, if I can get signed with New Japan, that’s great. If WWE calls me back… I was just talking with Chavo [Guerrero, Jr.] earlier, I’m not one of those grizzled vets that are gonna talk bad about the company. I’ve had great experiences with WWE. The only time I would get upset is like years ago, they took me and Lana off an Abu Dhabi show. I was booty hurt on Twitter. So, that’s the kind of stuff that I’ll get upset over.”