– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the best factions in wrestling history how The Wyatt Family changed the way people viewed wrestling. He said on The Wyatt Family (via WrestlingInc.com):

“This was a beautiful horrific faction that legit captured the hearts and minds of wrestling fans. I don’t mean that colorfully, I mean that literally it changed the way people viewed wrestling. The phone thing became so prevalent and connected with it as all the fireflies and the crowd would be there. The promos felt so authentic and was able to connect to so many people even though he was this like supernatural creature and to build on that it was the last attraction in wrestling. Bray Wyatt, once Undertaker retired, he was the last attraction in wrestling.”

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023. A new group, The Wyatt Sick6, led by Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy), debuted on WWE Raw earlier this year.