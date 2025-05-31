Freddie Prinze Jr. Doesn’t Think Wyatt Sicks Should Hold Titles: ‘They Should Hold Onto Chaos’

Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn’t think WWE should put titles onto the Wyatt Sicks to get them over. Prinze weighed in on the group’s return on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, noting that he thinks that the group doesn’t need to be part of the Tag Team Title scene on Smackdown and should get over in other ways.

“I don’t know if tag teams is the way to get the Wyatt Sicks over, because I don’t know enough people to care about tag team wrestling,” Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc) “So I don’t know how big the stakes are going to be, whereas I think there’s a better way to get them over on the mic and have them isolate targets. It doesn’t necessarily have to be for tag team titles. I don’t think the Wyatt Sicks should ever hold titles or belts. They should hold on to chaos. They should hold on to being different.”

He continued, “It’s a stable of six unicorns … and now, they’re going to have Alexa Bliss as well who can be a great mouthpiece for them. So I just feel like that might be the better way to get them over is on the mic and then identifying targets through Alexa Bliss. Then Uncle Howdy, or Bo [Dallas] can say some of his stuff as well.”

The group has laid into the tag team division over the past couple of weeks, including Friday’s show.