wrestling / News
FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were announced as Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022. Now AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have commented on the news.
Cash Wheeler tweeted, “Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019” Meanwhile, Dax Harwood said, “Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this s*** FULL of lies.”
FTR will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Champions on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.
Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019 https://t.co/oCCOUIyJk9 pic.twitter.com/0wJUvqRRY5
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) December 6, 2022
Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this shit FULL of lies. https://t.co/fj4aPTr1yF
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana On How Problem People Are Dealt With Backstage in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE