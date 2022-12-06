FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI

– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were announced as Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022. Now AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have commented on the news.

Cash Wheeler tweeted, “Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019” Meanwhile, Dax Harwood said, “Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this s*** FULL of lies.”

FTR will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Champions on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.