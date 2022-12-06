wrestling / News
The Usos Revealed As #1 On PWI Tag Team 100 For 2022
The Usos have been announced as PWI’s top tag team of 2022. PWI released the cover of its upcoming Tag Team 100 issue, which reveals that the Bloodline members are #1 for the year as you can see below.
The magazine wrote:
“NEW ISSUE: The latest PWI features our 2022 #TagTeam100 ranking, topped by the trailblazing @WWEUsos! (📷: @kimberlasskick)
PLUS: @ReyFenixMx interview, DRAGONGATE, deathmatch wrestling, and much more!”
The Usos were #4 on the 2021 PWI Tag Team 100, with the Young Bucks ranked #1.
