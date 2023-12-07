wrestling / News
FTR Set to Appear at ROH Final Battle to Celebrate Trilogy With The Briscoes
– FTR’s Dax Harwood announced that he and tag team partner Cash Wheeler will be in attendance at next week’s ROH Final Battle event. FTR will celebrate the two-year anniversary of their first face-to-face meeting with The Briscoes and the one-year anniversary of their Double Dog Collar Match with Mark and Jay Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2022.
Harwood noted that it was the last time he saw the late Jay Briscoe. Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in January in a car crash. Harwood wrote the following:
Tops Guys. Dem Boys.
Myself & Cash will be at Final Battle to celebrate the 2 Year Anniversary of the first ever face-to-face meeting of FTR & the Briscoes, AND the 1 Year Anniversary of our greatest match ever, the Dog Collar match with Mark & Jay.
It was the last match in our epic Trilogy w/ the Briscoes & the last time Cash & I saw Jay.
Come celebrate this emotional night with us in Garland, TX on 12/15.
#RIPJayBriscoe
