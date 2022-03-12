FTR vs. The Wolves Set For ASW Show

FTR have a new manager, at least for an upcoming match against The Wolves for ASW. ASW announced on Friday that the AEW tag team will be managed by Dennis Condrey of The Midnight Express as they take on Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards at the June 11th show.

The match announcement comes after FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see ASW’s announcement below: