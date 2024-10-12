wrestling / News
FTR vs. Violence Is Forever Set for Deadlock Pro Wrestling Super Battle Tomorrow
October 12, 2024 | Posted by
– Deadlock Pro Wrestling announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will face Violence IS Forever at DLPW Super Battle scheduled for tomorrow. The card has been shifted since The WorkHorsemen are not cleared to compete.
Also, BK Westbrook will team with 1 Called Manders and the debuting Thomas Shire against Lykos Gym and Leon Slater. You can see the matchup announcements below:
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) October 12, 2024