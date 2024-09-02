wrestling / News

Fuego Del Sol Files Trademark For Ring Name

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fuego del Sol Image Credit: AEW

Fuego Del Sol has filed to trademark his ring name. Fightful Select reports that the independent star filed a trademark for “Fuego Del Sol” on August 29th.

The application describes the trademark as:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

Del Sol has made appearances on ROH TV as of late alongside his indie appearances.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fuego del Sol, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading