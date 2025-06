The full list of competitors for the King & Queen Of the Ring Tournaments were announced on this week’s WWE Raw. The brackets for the men’s and women’s tournament were announced on Monday’s show and you can see them below:

KOTR Quarterfinals:

* Sami Zayn vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Malakai Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Namakura

* Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. 1 More TBA

QOTR Quarterfinals:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez

* Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax

* Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae

* Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile