Full Lineup For EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show: NXT Title Match, More
– WWE has revealed the full lineup for the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show that will stream live on WWE Network. The company announced the lineup for the show on WWE.com, and you can see the card below.
The show takes place on July 13th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will feature the following:
* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
* EVOLVE Championship and WWN Championship Winner Take All Match: Austin Theory vs. JD Drake
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk
* Catch Point Reunion Match: Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak
* Grudge Match: Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas
* Special Challenge Match: Babatunde vs. Colby Corino
* Fatal 4-Way Match: Curt Stallion vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
* Special Attraction Match: Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
