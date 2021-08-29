wrestling / News

Full Lineup For Tonight’s NWA 73 PPV

August 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 73

NWA 73 takes place tonight from St. Louis, Missouri, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on FITE TV:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch
NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm
NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)
* Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille vs. Chelsea Green
* Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
* Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odinson, & Parrow
* 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title No. 1 Contender
* Ric Flair to appear

