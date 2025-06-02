Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Dominion In Osaka

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for NJPW Dominion at Ōsaka-Jō Hall on June 15. It includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

* Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch: David Finlay vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Oleg Boltin

* IWG Tag Team Championships: Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: YOH & Master Wato (c) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura

* El Phantasmo & Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & TBA)

* Kickoff Show: Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato vs. Daiki Nagai & Masatora Yasuda