Full List of Winners For The Bumpy Awards: The Undertaker, Edge and More

This week’s episode of the Bump was the ‘Bumpy Awards’, which gave out various honors for the first six months of 2020 in WWE. A full list of winners can be found below.

Tag Team of the Half-Year:

The Street Profits

Sasha Banks & Bayley (WINNERS)

The New Day

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Imperium

Rivalry of the Half-Year:

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (WINNERS)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

In-Ring Match of the Half-Year:

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash) (WINNER)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cinematic Match of the Half-Year:

Boneyard Match (WrestleMania) (WINNER)

Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)

Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)

The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)

Superstar of the Half-Year:

Adam Cole

Keith Lee

Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre (WINNER)

Otis

Bayley

Asuka

Io Shirai

Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch

The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment On WWE’s The Bump:

Zoo Animals Surprise Kevin Owens (WINNER)

The ‘Best Interview From Inside Or Next To A Parked Car’ Award:

Robert Stone (WINNER)

The ‘Best Interview Conducted Internationally’ Award:

Stephanie McMahon (WINNER)

The ‘Best Superstar Zoom Room’ Award:

Lacey Evans (WINNER)

The ‘Hey That Wasn’t Very Nice’ Award:

Jeff Hardy (WINNER)

The ‘Best Audience Member’ Award:

Israel Rodriguez (WINNER)

WWE’s The Bump Lifetime Achievement Award:

Drake Maverick (WINNER)

WWE’s Biggest Social Reaction Of The Half-Year:

Mandy Rose & Otis Kiss (WINNER)

The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance:

John Morrison (WINNER)

The ‘Best Bump Host Costume’ Award:

Evan Mack (WINNER)

The ‘Most Gif-Able Superstar’ Award:

Keith Lee (WINNER)