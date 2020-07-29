wrestling / News

Full List of Winners For The Bumpy Awards: The Undertaker, Edge and More

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE The Bumpy Awards

This week’s episode of the Bump was the ‘Bumpy Awards’, which gave out various honors for the first six months of 2020 in WWE. A full list of winners can be found below.

Tag Team of the Half-Year:
The Street Profits
Sasha Banks & Bayley (WINNERS)
The New Day
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Imperium

Rivalry of the Half-Year:
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (WINNERS)
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

In-Ring Match of the Half-Year:
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)
Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash) (WINNER)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cinematic Match of the Half-Year:
Boneyard Match (WrestleMania) (WINNER)
Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)
Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)
The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)

Superstar of the Half-Year:
Adam Cole
Keith Lee
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre (WINNER)
Otis
Bayley
Asuka
Io Shirai
Braun Strowman
Becky Lynch

The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment On WWE’s The Bump:
Zoo Animals Surprise Kevin Owens (WINNER)

The ‘Best Interview From Inside Or Next To A Parked Car’ Award:
Robert Stone (WINNER)

The ‘Best Interview Conducted Internationally’ Award:
Stephanie McMahon (WINNER)

The ‘Best Superstar Zoom Room’ Award:
Lacey Evans (WINNER)

The ‘Hey That Wasn’t Very Nice’ Award:
Jeff Hardy (WINNER)

The ‘Best Audience Member’ Award:
Israel Rodriguez (WINNER)

WWE’s The Bump Lifetime Achievement Award:
Drake Maverick (WINNER)

WWE’s Biggest Social Reaction Of The Half-Year:
Mandy Rose & Otis Kiss (WINNER)

The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance:
John Morrison (WINNER)

The ‘Best Bump Host Costume’ Award:
Evan Mack (WINNER)

The ‘Most Gif-Able Superstar’ Award:
Keith Lee (WINNER)

