Full List of Winners For The Bumpy Awards: The Undertaker, Edge and More
This week’s episode of the Bump was the ‘Bumpy Awards’, which gave out various honors for the first six months of 2020 in WWE. A full list of winners can be found below.
Tag Team of the Half-Year:
The Street Profits
Sasha Banks & Bayley (WINNERS)
The New Day
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Imperium
Rivalry of the Half-Year:
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (WINNERS)
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
In-Ring Match of the Half-Year:
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)
Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash) (WINNER)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Cinematic Match of the Half-Year:
Boneyard Match (WrestleMania) (WINNER)
Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)
Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)
The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)
Superstar of the Half-Year:
Adam Cole
Keith Lee
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre (WINNER)
Otis
Bayley
Asuka
Io Shirai
Braun Strowman
Becky Lynch
The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment On WWE’s The Bump:
Zoo Animals Surprise Kevin Owens (WINNER)
The ‘Best Interview From Inside Or Next To A Parked Car’ Award:
Robert Stone (WINNER)
The ‘Best Interview Conducted Internationally’ Award:
Stephanie McMahon (WINNER)
The ‘Best Superstar Zoom Room’ Award:
Lacey Evans (WINNER)
The ‘Hey That Wasn’t Very Nice’ Award:
Jeff Hardy (WINNER)
The ‘Best Audience Member’ Award:
Israel Rodriguez (WINNER)
WWE’s The Bump Lifetime Achievement Award:
Drake Maverick (WINNER)
WWE’s Biggest Social Reaction Of The Half-Year:
Mandy Rose & Otis Kiss (WINNER)
The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance:
John Morrison (WINNER)
The ‘Best Bump Host Costume’ Award:
Evan Mack (WINNER)
The ‘Most Gif-Able Superstar’ Award:
Keith Lee (WINNER)
