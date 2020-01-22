wrestling / News
Full Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
– The full spoilers are in from Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of Heel By Nature:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega &Hangman Page def. SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Britt Baker def. Priscilla Kelly.
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) def. The Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* MJF def. Joey Janela
– Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks cut promo. MJF comes out, but Cody cannot touch him. The Young Bucks beat up MJF.
* Number One Contender Match for AEW Championship: Jon Moxley def. Pac. Following the match Chris Jericho came out at the entrance.
