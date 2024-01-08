Gabe Kidd’s NJPW Contract Reportedly Up This Month

Fightful Select reported today that Gabe Kidd’s contract with NJPW is set to be up at some point this month after finding success as part of the Bullet Clubs War Dogs stable.

Kidd is planned for the upcoming 5 on 5 cage match on February 11 at The New Beginning in Osaka between Bullet Club War Dogs and United Empire. Kidd joined NJPW four years ago in January 2020 and has since become a regular at Rev Pro.

In his time at NJPW, he achieved success by winning the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship alongside Alex Coughlin.