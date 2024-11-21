Gable Steveson Wants to Keep The Door Open For Professional Wrestling

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Gable Steveson said that he wants to keep the door open on a possible career in professional wrestling. Stevenson was released from WWE earlier this year and is set to return to collegiate wrestling in the upcoming season. Here are highlights:

On if he regrets anything about WWE run: “No. I don’t regret anything. I don’t regret going down that path. I don’t regret playing for the Buffalo Bills. I think I’ve had so many great experiences that it was just an experience that you’ve gotta learn from and understand the business in the right way next time you come back.”

On if he’s disappointed about how things ended: “Of course there’s gonna be disappointment. I feel like I could have done so much more in the business, and I could have lasted a really long time. But like I said, business is always gonna be business, and business doesn’t stop for anyone, and it’s not gonna stop for me, even if I’m an Olympic champion. So there’s no problem with it. I’m good to go. I’m going through with college wrestling again and restarting everything and getting back to where I was.”

On if he’s done with pro wrestling: “No, I would love to keep it open, if it’s always there. Anything I do, just keep it open. If it doesn’t work, maybe you can try again. Life’s all about getting chances, and if you can get the best chance possible in the future, take it.”