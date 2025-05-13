wrestling / News

Gail Kim Will Be The Guest Referee For Women’s Title Match at NWA Crockett Cup

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gail Kim Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The NWA has announced that Gail Kim will be the special guest referee for the women’s title match at the Crockett Cup. Kenzie Paige is set to defend against WWE’s Natalya. Kim was already set to appear at the event for an autograph signing. The show happens on May 17.

