Gail Kim Will Be The Guest Referee For Women’s Title Match at NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA has announced that Gail Kim will be the special guest referee for the women’s title match at the Crockett Cup. Kenzie Paige is set to defend against WWE’s Natalya. Kim was already set to appear at the event for an autograph signing. The show happens on May 17.

“As the person who booked this very special match-up between the WWE’s Natalya and NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige, in a championship match no less, and given the bad blood between the two stars, which has only built since the Bloodsport event in Vegas and of course Ms.… pic.twitter.com/583vTML3C7 — NWA (@nwa) May 13, 2025