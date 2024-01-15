Gail Kim Talks Dealing With WWE Politics Behind The Scenes

During a recent Ring the Belle appearance (per Wrestling Inc), Gail Kim discussed being in a Divas Championship match with Maryse that was ultimately canceled and how backstage politics impacted the bout.

The former WWE star found out about the change the day of the show.

She said, “Politics happens sometimes, once in a while… You look back in hindsight, and you just realize, if I wasn’t treated that way, if I wasn’t used in a different way, would I have had these other moments in TNA and accomplished what I’ve accomplished?”