Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried to Talk Him Out of Wrestling

Garrett Bischoff had a run in Impact Wrestling in the early 2010s when his father Eric was working at the company, and he recently revealed that his dad tried to talk him out of wrestling. Garrett was came in as a referee for Impact in 2010 as Jackson James, and eventually made his way into storylines under his real name before he took to the ring as an active talent for the company. Speaking with Kerry Morton for an interview on AdFreeShows, Garrett noted that his father wasn’t in favor of his in-ring involvement.

“He definitely did his best to talk me out of it, like more than once,” Garrett told Morton (per Wrestling Inc). “Not because he didn’t want me to pursue a dream or pursue a passion, but because he knew, you see the dirty side of things, you see the dark side of things. It’s not all fun and games, there’s a lot of BS that comes along with it, more so when you are second or third generation, it’s a harder hill to climb.”

Garrett added that his father was just looking out for him and “being a dad,” noting that his parents fully supported him once they realized how much he wanted that career. Garrett stayed with Impact through 2015, though his last match for the company was in late 2013. He spent some time on the indies and took a three-year hiatus before returning to the ring in 2018. He made a one-night return to Impact in May of this year for a tag team match alongside Aces & 8s partner Wes Brisco against Honor No More.