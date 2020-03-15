wrestling / News
Gary Michael Cappetta Talks About How His Recent AEW Dynamite Appearance Happened
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Gary Michael Cappetta spoke about his appearance on AEW Dynamite prior to the Revolution PPV and how it was put together. Here are highlights:
On getting the call to show up at Dynamite: “It was kind of a crazy week. I had heard some podcast chatter and then AEW contacted me on Sunday. Then, Booker T told some kind of story on FS1 [WWE Backstage] about a conversation we had years prior. I was a bit uncertain, to tell you the truth as I had just been notified about three days before. My first instinct was to walk away from it. But, they said, ‘Nah, we want you to do this.’ [Laughs] So, they sort of talked me into it!”
On why he didn’t want to do it at first: “When it was first presented to me, it was presented as me hosting a segment. They didn’t tell me it was going to be a weigh-in. I’m a ring announcer and hosting a segment isn’t something I know how to do. I knew it was to promote the main event of their pay per view so it was very important. Then, you’re working with a technical crew you’ve never worked with before. So, there are things they assume you know when it has been 25 years since I’ve done a major production. I mean, the last time I did a major production, I didn’t even have wireless! I was hard wired to the truck! So, there were all these factors… Plus, I was very protective of myself as well. If I was going to come back on a major stage, I wanted to be sure I had everything possible working in my favor and all of those things were not in my favor [laughs].”
On how Tony Khan helped: “The gentleman that contacted me originally, when I said I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it, he said, ‘Why don’t you give Tony a call?’ I said, ‘All right.’ I called him and he called me right back. He talked to me about my entire career. We talked about the Ring of Honor days, the WCW days… I don’t think we got back to the WWF days but that was before his time [laughs]. But, he’s a wrestling historian too! He was very complimentary and encouraging.”
On if he’ll return: “We spoke after the show on Wednesday night. We talked about them possibly bringing me back to do something down the road. I would consider anything that they brought forth.”
More Trending Stories
- Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ on WrestleMania 36 if WWE and Vince McMahon Don’t Make a Decision Soon
- CM Punk Jokes About ‘CM Punk Chants’ at Empty WWE PC Shows, Comments on WWE Backstage Halting Production
- Tony Khan on How Proud He Is that AEW Pays Talent Well, Says It’s Insane How Little Other Promotions Pay, Says People Thought He’s Nuts For Paying Talent So Much
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental