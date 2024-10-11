wrestling / News
Gayne vs. Blue Pain Set For TNT Cold Day In Hell
October 11, 2024
It’ll be a battle of alt-Kanes at TNT Cold Day in Hell as Gayne battles Blue Pain. TNT Extreme Wrestling announced on Friday that the two wrestlers will face off at their November 30th show in Liverpool, as you can see below.
Gayne is “The Big Gay Machine” while Blue Pain is a cold version of Kane. You can see the announcement below for the show and get tickets here.
❄️ COLD DAY IN HELL 🔥
What happens when ice meets the rainbow?@_BluePain_ vs GAYNE – the fight is on as the variants collide on November 30th!!!
🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS HERE 🎟️https://t.co/CdUszPr2GA pic.twitter.com/2oO7fB0yWr
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) October 11, 2024
