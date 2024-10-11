wrestling / News

Gayne vs. Blue Pain Set For TNT Cold Day In Hell

October 11, 2024
TNT Cold Day Gayne Blue Pain Image Credit: TNT Extreme Wrestling

It’ll be a battle of alt-Kanes at TNT Cold Day in Hell as Gayne battles Blue Pain. TNT Extreme Wrestling announced on Friday that the two wrestlers will face off at their November 30th show in Liverpool, as you can see below.

Gayne is “The Big Gay Machine” while Blue Pain is a cold version of Kane. You can see the announcement below for the show and get tickets here.

