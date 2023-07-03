GCW Announces Utami Hayashishita For July Shows

STARDOM star Utami Hayashishita is set to make her GCW debut in two shows this month, starting with this weekend’s event. GCW announced that Hayashishita is set to appear at GCW Clean Up Man on July 8th and well as Now & Forever on July 14th, as you can see below.

Hayashishita is the leader of the Queen’s Quest stable in STAROM and has held the Goddess Of Stardom, Artist of Stardom, and World of Stardom Championships.