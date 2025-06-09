GCW Cage Of Survival 4 Results 6.8.25: Masha Slamovich Defends Title, More

GCW Cage Of Survival 4 took place on Sunday, with a JCW Championship Match and more. You can see the results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful:

* Deathmatch: SLADE def. Bear Bronson

* Charles Mason def. Jamie Lynn Senegal

* Alec Price, Charlie Tiger & Jordan Oliver def. Jay Lucas, Jeffery John & Terry Yaki

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. KJ Orso

* Daiju Wakamatsu & Dr. Redacted def. Lil Sicko & Mr. Danger

* Dog Collar Match: Atticus Cogar def. Joey Janela

* Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, John Wayne Murdoch & Matt Tremont fought 2 Tuff Tony, Mickie Knuckles, Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown to a no-contest

* Cage of Survival Match: Miedo Extremo def. Ciclope