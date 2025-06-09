wrestling / News
GCW Cage Of Survival 4 Results 6.8.25: Masha Slamovich Defends Title, More
GCW Cage Of Survival 4 took place on Sunday, with a JCW Championship Match and more. You can see the results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful:
* Deathmatch: SLADE def. Bear Bronson
* Charles Mason def. Jamie Lynn Senegal
* Alec Price, Charlie Tiger & Jordan Oliver def. Jay Lucas, Jeffery John & Terry Yaki
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. KJ Orso
* Daiju Wakamatsu & Dr. Redacted def. Lil Sicko & Mr. Danger
* Dog Collar Match: Atticus Cogar def. Joey Janela
* Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, John Wayne Murdoch & Matt Tremont fought 2 Tuff Tony, Mickie Knuckles, Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown to a no-contest
* Cage of Survival Match: Miedo Extremo def. Ciclope
Slade vs Bear Bronson was insane!!! #GCWCoS4 pic.twitter.com/cVAjb53VJO
— Steve Daigle (@DJ_Chef_Steve) June 8, 2025
Oh shit they crucifyin' #GCWCoS4 pic.twitter.com/TbIip0Gbux
— The American Cream Busty Rhodes (@PeggyHillFeet) June 8, 2025
Dr. Redacted you’re my goat #GCWCoS4 pic.twitter.com/GAaNNmdQBk
— Garold (@MadGary222) June 8, 2025
