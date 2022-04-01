wrestling / News
GCW Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 (Clips)
We have new GCW Tag Team Champions following Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. During tonight’s show, The Briscoes defeated the teams of Nick Gage & Slade and Second Gear Crew to capture the championships.
You can see clips from the match below. The win marks the second reign for the Briscoes with the championships and ends Gage and Matt Tremont’s reign at 68 days. Tremont was unable to appear at tonight’s show, and Slade showed up during the match to join Gage.
DEAR GOD MANCE#JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/hgGecCefiH
— NhatHInsertnumbershere (@NhatHoangRBLX) April 1, 2022
Jay Driller -> Froggy Elbow #JJSB6 @ThrashJustice @ManceWarner @jaybriscoe84 pic.twitter.com/wijzORqZMf
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) April 1, 2022
Bonk #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/RBcpECzhsq
— scott effinger (@circlescott2) April 1, 2022
Reach For The Sky Boy. Los Briscoes son los nuevos Campeones en Parejas de @GCWrestling_ luego de vencer en la primera lucha de #JJSB6. Vaya manera de comenzar con esta fiesta de primavera. #GCW pic.twitter.com/bR7auzHZ63
— El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) April 1, 2022
2x GCW Tag Team Champions. #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/1PPEhgEHg6
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) April 1, 2022
