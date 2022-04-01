wrestling / News

GCW Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 (Clips)

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Briscoes Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Image Credit: GCW

We have new GCW Tag Team Champions following Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. During tonight’s show, The Briscoes defeated the teams of Nick Gage & Slade and Second Gear Crew to capture the championships.

You can see clips from the match below. The win marks the second reign for the Briscoes with the championships and ends Gage and Matt Tremont’s reign at 68 days. Tremont was unable to appear at tonight’s show, and Slade showed up during the match to join Gage.

