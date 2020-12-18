Various News: GCW Title Match Set For 56 Nights, Alexander Hammerstone Making VIP Wrestling Debut, WrestlePro Alaska Match Set

– Rickey Shane Page is set to defend the GCW World Championship at 56 Nights on New Year’s Day. GCW announced on Friday that Page will defend his title against Alex Colon at the event, which takes place on January 1st:

*56 Nights Update* Just Signed GCW World Title Match RSP

vs

ALEX COLON Plus:

Blake v Moriarty

Deppen v ACH

Dickinson v Radrick

Mance v Tankman

+ more! 56 Nights

+ more! 56 Nights

Fri 1/1 – 7PM Streaming LIVE!

– VIP Wrestling has booked Alexander Hammerstone’s first match with the company. Hammerstone will make his VIP debut at This CARD is FIRE on January 29th. Tickets go on sale for the show here.

– WrestlePro Alaska has announced that QT Marshall will face Anthony Bowens on April 10th. If Bowens successfully defends his WrestlePro Gold Championship at the show the night before, it will be a title match: