wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Title Match Set For 56 Nights, Alexander Hammerstone Making VIP Wrestling Debut, WrestlePro Alaska Match Set
– Rickey Shane Page is set to defend the GCW World Championship at 56 Nights on New Year’s Day. GCW announced on Friday that Page will defend his title against Alex Colon at the event, which takes place on January 1st:
*56 Nights Update*
Just Signed
GCW World Title Match
RSP
vs
ALEX COLON
Plus:
Blake v Moriarty
Deppen v ACH
Dickinson v Radrick
Mance v Tankman
+ more!
56 Nights
Fri 1/1 – 7PM
Streaming LIVE!
Important 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W2q5g9m4or
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 18, 2020
– VIP Wrestling has booked Alexander Hammerstone’s first match with the company. Hammerstone will make his VIP debut at This CARD is FIRE on January 29th. Tickets go on sale for the show here.
– WrestlePro Alaska has announced that QT Marshall will face Anthony Bowens on April 10th. If Bowens successfully defends his WrestlePro Gold Championship at the show the night before, it will be a title match:
🔥MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT – ANCHORAGE🔥
On 4/10 for our final stop on the #NorthernExpansion Tour, #AEW stars collide as @realmmarshall1 takes on @Bowens_Official!
IF Anthony wins his match in Palmer, this will be for the WrestlePro Gold Championship!
Tix: https://t.co/8iWI5z6Psz pic.twitter.com/cXIcaOgogx
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) December 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Wrestlers Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19
- Arn Anderson On Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, WWE’s Booking Of The Wyatt Family
- Eric Bischoff On Why Audience Shouldn’t Decide Babyface vs. Heel Characters In Wrestling, Steve Austin’s Character, Why Story Matters
- Young Bucks On Having Match with FTR During The Pandemic, The Build to the Match Being Rushed