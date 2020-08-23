GCW Tournament Of Survival 5 8.22.20 Results

GCW held its Tournament Of Survival 5 show on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey and the results are online. You can check out what happened below per Fightful:

* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Rickey Shane Page def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Eric Ryan def. Shane Mercer

* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Atticus Cogar def. Allie Kat

* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Alex Colon def. SHLAK

* AR Fox def. Andrew Everett and Jordan Oliver and KTB and Lucky 13 and Myron Reed

* Tournament Of Survival 5 Semi Final: Rickey Shane Page def. Eric Ryan

* Tournament Of Survival 5 Semi Final: Alex Colon def. Atticus Cogar

* Chris Dickinson defeats Eddy Only

* Tournament Of Survival 5 Final: Alex Colon def. Rickey Shane Page