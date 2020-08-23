wrestling / News
GCW Tournament Of Survival 5 8.22.20 Results
GCW held its Tournament Of Survival 5 show on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey and the results are online. You can check out what happened below per Fightful:
* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Rickey Shane Page def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Eric Ryan def. Shane Mercer
* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Atticus Cogar def. Allie Kat
* Tournament Of Survival 5 First Round: Alex Colon def. SHLAK
* AR Fox def. Andrew Everett and Jordan Oliver and KTB and Lucky 13 and Myron Reed
* Tournament Of Survival 5 Semi Final: Rickey Shane Page def. Eric Ryan
* Tournament Of Survival 5 Semi Final: Alex Colon def. Atticus Cogar
* Chris Dickinson defeats Eddy Only
* Tournament Of Survival 5 Final: Alex Colon def. Rickey Shane Page
AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! #GCWToS5 @GCWrestling_ @alexcolon0139
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r pic.twitter.com/rQIUMWoHr8
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 22, 2020
Pazuzu bomb through a door from @DirtyDickinson!!! #GCWToS5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r pic.twitter.com/0Ij5mySEGU
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 22, 2020
.@alexcolon0139 throws Cogar through a light tube door! #GCWToS5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r pic.twitter.com/QtHJUWo7jg
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 22, 2020
HOLY SHIT!!!!!! @TheJordanOliver catches Everett out of the shooting star with a cutter!!!!!!! #GCWToS5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r pic.twitter.com/klxv5RjMeD
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 22, 2020
Spanish fly through a pane of glass from @alexcolon0139! #GCWToS5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r pic.twitter.com/JmkJNaPYlP
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 22, 2020
