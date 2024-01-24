Georgia Championship Wrestling (10.17.1981) Review  

-Originally aired October 17, 1981.

-Your host is Gordon Solie.

-Michael P.S. Hayes is here and the studio audience is AMPED for him.



TERRY GORDY & HACKSAW DUGGAN vs. BRIAN BLAIR & JOSHUA STROUD

-Duggan has a much thicker beard and a fur pelt here, definitely going for the Great Value Bruiser Brody persona at this stage in his career.

-Blair starts off with a waistlock takedown on Gordy. Gordy comes back with a belly-to-back and the fans are going nuts for this like it’s minute 30 of a five-star classic. DAMN, this audience needs to be here for every episode.

-Duggan comes in and pounds on Blair, following with a vertical su-play but missing the elbow. Blair fights back with a FULL bodyslam, instead of just digging the forearm into the crotch and deciding that’s enough of a bodyslam.

-Stroud tags in, which brings to mind WWF matches where Special Delivery Jones would tag his partner in. Duggan drops a then-new glory kneedrop on Stroud and rams him into the corner. Gordy tags back in but gets armdragged to and fro by Blair. Bodypress by Blair gets two. Elbow misses and Blair gets out while he can.

-Powerslam by Gordy, backbreaker by Duggan, and the backbreaker is enough for Stroud to submit! Pretty good action for an opening squash.

-Ric Flair is in town because he’s defending his NWA Title against Dusty Rhodes tomorrow night. Dusty Rhodes is a hell of a competitor, so it must have taken a hell of a man to beat him for the title, and Flair is a hell of a man.



GREAT KABUKI (with Gary Hart) vs. EDDIE KEAN

-Aggressive kicks and chops by Kabuki. Kean fights back with right hands and Kabuki actually backs away from him before getting control back with a hard kick. Superkick and a double-stomp to the gut finishes things.

-Ric Flair is back out here because Gordon wants to review footage of Dusty winning the NWA Title from Harley Race in the Omni. Flair gives his props to Dusty, but Dusty now knows what it feels like to LOSE a world title, and Ric Flair doesn’t know how it feels yet.

-Dusty Rhodes sends in some words from Florida. He’s comin’ fah Flaih, daddeh.

TOR KAMATA & RAY STEVENS (with Great Mephisto) vs. CHARLIE FULTON & RED GRAY

-Match joined in progress because, Gordon explains, Kamata and Stevens just started beating the hell out of the jobbers during the commercial break and nobody expected that. Stevens takes out Gray with a piledriver for an easy pin.

-Tommy Rich comes out with his tag team partner still hiding in a giant cardboard box. The heels come over and taunt him, saying that the element of surprise is the only thing his partner has going for him because Rich couldn’t possibly get a good partner. And to make that point, Kamata chops the box apart while the heels taunt Rich. But it’s DICK SLATER inside, and the heels run for their lives.



NON-TITLE: RIC FLAIR (World Champion) vs. MIKE JACKSON

-Giving him Mike Jackson as an opponent is like setting out the good silverware for company. This should be good.

-Jackson applies a side headlock right away. Flair breaks free but gets shoulderblocked and hiptossed down, and Flair bolts to the floor to rethink things. Back in, Jackson applies the side headlock. Flair turns things around with headscissors and a knee. Jackson comes back with forearms and another hiptoss, and Flair just seems completely confused by how damn good Jackson is.

-After another breather, Flair gets more aggressive. FULL bodyslam and an atomic drop by Flair, and a gutwrench suplex…finishes. Huh. Okay, then. So yeah, Jackson looked like a million bucks and Flair won by being a million and one bucks.

-Hour two!

-Tommy Rich & Dick Slater are out here, and Dick Slater pledges his support and his friendship to Tommy because he’s a true friend.

BRIAN BLAIR & GEORGE WELLS vs. BILLY JOE GOOD & THE ANGEL

-Lots of holds and feeling-out processes to start. Atomic drop by Blair gets two, at a point where I think Bob Backlund was still using it as a finisher up north. Wells comes in and applies a side headlock on the Angel. Good tags in. Good’s a huge jobber in a black body suit and Gordon is putting him way, way over just on the basis of how big he is, but Cagematch is at a loss for whatever else he may have ever done in wresting. Blair is in peril for a bit until he manages to make the hot tag. Wells connects with a dropkick for two and Good tries to bail out, but Wells drags him back in for a bodyslam/top rope splash combo, with Blair getting the winning pin.

-Great Mephisto, Tor Kamata, and Ray Stevens are here. They’re going to finish this thing with Tommy Rich once and for all, whether it’s in the Omni or in Chattanooga.

-Terry Gordy & Jim Duggan are here now. Duggan, of Glens Falls, New York and dressed like a caveman, has a baffling Boston accent at this stage in his career.



TOMMY RICH (with Dick Slater) vs. CHARLIE FULTON

-Rich just lights into Fulton, and then in a funny force of habit, he goes over and slaps the hand of Slater in the corner, leaving Gordon to explain, “Uh, well, Slater’s not actually wrestling here.” Abdominal stretch by Rich gets a quick submission.

-Michael Hayes is here and he tells Terry Gordy to come get some in the Baby Bottle Match tomorrow night.



RAY STEVENS vs. RON HAVEN

-Stevens clamps on a chinlock and takes Haven down with it. He throws Haven out to the concrete. Back in, a piledriver gives Stevens the easy victory.



MR. WRESTLING II & STEVE O vs. PROFESSOR SONODA & JIM NELSON

-Nelson is the future Boris Zhukov.

-II leapfrogs Sonoda and hiptosses him. Boot sends Sonoda out to the floor to recover. Nelson tags in and locks on a side headlock, but O tags in behind the back. Steve O takes down Nelson. Nelson backs him into the corner of evil. Sonoda tags in but runs into a savate kick. II tags in and connects with a couple of kneelifts.

-O heads back in. Nelson tags in and falls victim to a backbreaker, but Sonoda breaks the attempted pin. Jobbers take over on O, but O fights back with a clothesline and a slam. II finishes with a Japanese armbar. It’s funny how he introduced that finisher has a hint that he was about to turn heel, and then they very clearly chickened out of those booking plans and now he’s just kind of stuck using the hold for no reason.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN & TERRY GORDY vs. PHIL LANDRUM & KEN TIMBS

-Gordy whips Landrum back and forth between the corners. Duggan hammers on him. Everybody tags and Gordy beats on Timbs for a bit. Squash goes approximately too damn long from there, the classic TBS-style squash where everyone knows they have to fill a two-hour show but the stars won’t allow the jobbers to be competitive, so you just end up watching eight minutes of legalized murder. Gordy and Duggan finally score a pin to put the Krustyburglars out of their misery.

-Gary Hart is here to warn George Wells that he’s going to get blown on until he turns green in the Omni. I’m relieved to tell you it’s because he’s Kabuki’s opponent.



GREAT KABUKI (with Gary Hart) vs. BILL LANDRUM

-Kicks, chops, pin.