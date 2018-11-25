Gillberg Explains Wrestling Needs More Jobbers on TV to Make Big Stars Look Larger Than Life

– Complete Damaged Radio recently spoke to former WWE Superstar and light heavyweight champion Gillberg. Below are some highlights from the recent interview(transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Gillberg on what wrestling needs right now: “My true feeling is, you need to go back to having jobbers, or at least guys who don’t win a lot and don’t perform on house shows. Because of the fact [that] you can’t put [Randy] Orton against, say, Jeff Hardy on TV, and then put it on a house show and expect to pack the house. The way [WWE] used to do it is they had the big names beat up these lesser-named guys, but the reason they packed the house is because it was a big name against a big name and you never got to see that on TV, except for the very last match and it always ended, ‘Oh, no! We’re going to go into next week! You have to find out next week what the end of the match is!'”

Gillberg on why those types of matches and more TV cliffhangers are needed: “It makes them larger than life. It makes them larger than they are, because they’re just crushing these people. … Everywhere you went, it would be packed.”