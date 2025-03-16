– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, wrestler Gisele Shaw discussed facing ROH Women’s World Champion Athena at Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gisele Shaw on Athena: “Athena and I actually – ten years ago, when I first started – we both got tryouts at WWE, and, you know, like we were actually roommates as well? You know, it was like super cool, and obviously she got signed and some of us didn’t.”

On the pressure of facing her for the ROH Women’s World Title: “So, we never really faced each other until that show…It’s a lot of pressure because it is for the ROH Women’s World title. I’ve seen her grow so much as a talent, as a person, but you know it’s like you get in the ring with somebody and you don’t know if you’re gonna [get on well] with them.”

Athena defeated Shaw to retain the title at the October event. Athena has now held the title for over 800.