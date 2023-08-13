wrestling / News
Giulia Says She’s Coming to IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2
STARDOM’s Giulia is headed to the US, revealing that she will be at IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. The NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion said during Sunday’s STARDOM x STARDOM 2023 show that she is headed to the US after a video was played of Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw challenging her for the PPV.
Giulia said, per STARDOM:
“Can I really call myself the top female wrestler? I’ve always wanted to compete with someone different from those big, strong power fighters. That’s why I’m going to America next.”
She said later that she would be at Multiverse United 2, which takes place on this coming Saturday.
米国のImpactのディオナ・パラッツォとジゼル・ショーが、8月20日の米国での『Multiverse United 2』でSTRONG女子王座への挑戦を表明！🇺🇸#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/bNU6hQVsRi
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 13, 2023
STRONG女子選手権試合にて初防衛に成功したジュリアのコメント
「私は本当に女子プロレスのトップと言えるのか。ずっとずっとああいうデカくて強いそんじょそこらのパワーファイターと違う相手とやりたいと思っていた。だから次行くのは”アメリカ”」
🔽ご視聴はコチラhttps://t.co/jDnJWlA3Vj pic.twitter.com/ryseXyS8D2
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 13, 2023
