Giulia Qualifies For Money In The Bank Match On WWE Smackdown

Giulia is headed to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the women’s ladder match on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Giulia defeat Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega to advance to the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, hitting a Northern Lights Bomb on Vega to get the win.

Giulia is in the match alongside Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley. We’ll have an updated lineup for the June 7th PPV following Smackdown.