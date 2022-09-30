GoFundMe Launched For AEW Staffer After Home Lost During Hurricane Ian

A GoFundMe has been launched for a member of the AEW crew after his home was lost during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. The GoFundMe was launched to help for AEW audio technician Dennis Bowe’s family after power surges during the storm resulted in their house catching on on fire twice. Bowe was on the road for the company and when he returned home, the house was completely destroyed.

The campaign was launched by Bowe’s mother and was seeking $10,000, but it has already doubled that following $10,000 donations by both Chris Jericho and Tony Khan. Kevin Sullivan, Nick Jackson, Adam Cole, Britt Baker and others have also donated significantly, to the point that the campaign has hit $28,480 in just seven hours.