wrestling / News

Goldberg Shows Off Assembled In-Ring Crew To Prep For Retirement Match

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg and Triple H WWE Bad Blood, WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Bronson Reed Image Credit: WWE

Goldberg’s final match is coming up, and he’s put together his crew to help him prep. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Facebook account with a photo of himself and his ring crew that will help get him ready for the bout, writing:

“And the grind begins…..assembling my inring crew #Goldberg”

Goldberg has said his final match will be with WWE this year, though no word as of yet on when.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading