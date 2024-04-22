Goldberg Says He’s Talked To Tony Khan About AEW, Claims Product Is ‘Too Cheesy’

In an interview with 93.7 The Ticket (via Fightful), Goldberg said that he’s had conversations with Tony Khan about joining AEW says there’s ‘no chance’ of that happening. He added that he thinks the product is “too cheesy.”

He said: “I’ve talked to him a number of times throughout the past. But this is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. The product’s too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have…I mean, whatever. You’re really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.“