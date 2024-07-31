– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed Bron Breakker, the son of his former WCW colleague Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Breakker now competes in WWE and is set to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship again this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on Bron Breakker: “Love him. He had my tattoo, I think at some point he had to cover it up and change it. They tried to mold him after me a bit at the training facility. We had conversations throughout. We’re pretty close.”

On what makes Breakker different: “The kid’s a freaking freak. He can’t get any taller, [but] he’s a freak. His is force equals mass time acceleration. His whole deal is explosion, and that’s what makes him different. He shines in an area where people don’t. He rises to the top because he’s different and takes it seriously, he’s physical, and he’s got a great head on his shoulders.”

Breakker challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.