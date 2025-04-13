wrestling / News
Goldenboy Santos Weighs In On Being Part of WWE’s UK Tryouts
Independent talent Goldenboy Santos was part of the recent WWE tryouts in the UK, and he says it was a great experience. Santos spoke with This Is A Revolution for a new interview and was asked about being part of the tryout, noting that it was a validating moment for him.
“It was a very feel-good moment because all the guys that were there, I was probably the least known one,” Santos said (per Fightful). “At least the one with the smaller name value in the independent wrestling but at the same time, I knew everyone that was there. So it was a kind of being at home or at least feeling more comfortable because you’ve been on shows with all those guys for a long time and you have that relationship with everyone and everyone was so supportive.”
He continued, “:It was great. Honestly, it was far from my biggest dreams to imagine that could happen to me, but it happened. It was great.”
Santos is a regular for OTT Wrestling and has worked for RevPro, RCW, and more.
More Trending Stories
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now
- Note on Finish To Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega Match On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- WWE Officials Reportedly Happy With Last Night’s Charlotte Flair/Tiffany Stratton Segments on Smackdown
- Note on Attendance and PPV Buys For AEW Dynasty