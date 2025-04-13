Goldenboy Santos Weighs In On Being Part of WWE’s UK Tryouts

Independent talent Goldenboy Santos was part of the recent WWE tryouts in the UK, and he says it was a great experience. Santos spoke with This Is A Revolution for a new interview and was asked about being part of the tryout, noting that it was a validating moment for him.

“It was a very feel-good moment because all the guys that were there, I was probably the least known one,” Santos said (per Fightful). “At least the one with the smaller name value in the independent wrestling but at the same time, I knew everyone that was there. So it was a kind of being at home or at least feeling more comfortable because you’ve been on shows with all those guys for a long time and you have that relationship with everyone and everyone was so supportive.”

He continued, “:It was great. Honestly, it was far from my biggest dreams to imagine that could happen to me, but it happened. It was great.”

Santos is a regular for OTT Wrestling and has worked for RevPro, RCW, and more.