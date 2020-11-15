wrestling / News
The Good Brothers Win Impact Tag Team Titles at Turning Point (Pics, Video)
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) won the Impact World Tag Team Titles by defeating The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) at Impact Turning Point tonight. This is their first tag team titles reign since signing with Impact.
The World Tag Team Titles are on the line at #TurningPoint! @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/P5Fvcg5mqB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
.@OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon PLANT @The_BigLG! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/t5KSeT94rd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
The North are too good. #TurningPoint @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/P0DqQIACmQ
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
The Machine Gun @MachineGunKA strikes! #TurningPoint
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/GjECyPu1Oh
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
@The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA have captured TAG TEAM GOLD once again! #TurningPoint
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/HzAWxPy6g9
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
AND NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – The Good Brothers! #TurningPoint @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/kmbcdZo6ZW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
