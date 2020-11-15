wrestling / News

The Good Brothers Win Impact Tag Team Titles at Turning Point (Pics, Video)

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Good Brothers Impact Wrestling Doc Gallows Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) won the Impact World Tag Team Titles by defeating The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) at Impact Turning Point tonight. This is their first tag team titles reign since signing with Impact.

