wrestling / News
Gran Metalik Set for Fatal 4-Way Match at GCW Fight Club 2: Houston on Friday
– Former WWE Superstar Mascara Dorada, aka Gran Metalik, has announced that he’ll be returning to the ring this Friday, February 4 at GCW Fight Club 2: Houston. You can check out the announcement below.
Dorada will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match against Gringo Loco, Blake Christian, and ASF. The event will be held at the Premier Sports Arena in Houston, Texas on Friday.
Gran Metalik was released by WWE last November, and his non-compete clause has finally ended.
*HOUSTON UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MASCARA DORADA
vs
GRINGO LOCO
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
vs
ASF
Plus:
Matt Tremont vs Sadika
Ninja vs Wayne
Deppen vs Keith
Dante vs Stackhouse
SGC
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/WKvBW8Sy9G
Friday 2/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/PrPiBZeWyw
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- More On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022