Gran Metalik Set for Fatal 4-Way Match at GCW Fight Club 2: Houston on Friday

– Former WWE Superstar Mascara Dorada, aka Gran Metalik, has announced that he’ll be returning to the ring this Friday, February 4 at GCW Fight Club 2: Houston. You can check out the announcement below.

Dorada will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match against Gringo Loco, Blake Christian, and ASF. The event will be held at the Premier Sports Arena in Houston, Texas on Friday.

Gran Metalik was released by WWE last November, and his non-compete clause has finally ended.