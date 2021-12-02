wrestling / News

Gran Metalik Shares Video Training For Return to Ring

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gran Metalik WWE 205 Live WWE Main Event Lucha House Party

Gran Metalik is preparing for his post-WWE career, and posted a training video online. The WWE alumnus shared the following video to his Twitter account in the ring as he performs a standing shooting star press. He captioned the video “#Simba de regreso,” translated as “Simba is back.”

Metalik was released from WWE in November and last wrestled back in September for WWE Main Event.

