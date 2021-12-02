wrestling / News
Gran Metalik Shares Video Training For Return to Ring
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
Gran Metalik is preparing for his post-WWE career, and posted a training video online. The WWE alumnus shared the following video to his Twitter account in the ring as he performs a standing shooting star press. He captioned the video “#Simba de regreso,” translated as “Simba is back.”
Metalik was released from WWE in November and last wrestled back in September for WWE Main Event.
#simba🦁 de regreso 😎 pic.twitter.com/aiOw7nZY6N
— Metalik (@Mascaradorada24) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Thinks Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Have Admitted Fear After Fan Attack
- Tommy Dreamer Says The Katie Vick Angle Was Going To Lead To Triple H vs. Scott Vick At Wrestlemania
- Jim Ross On Joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, Why He Regrets His Attitude Toward the Angle
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw