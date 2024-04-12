wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Says A-Town Down Under Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown
A-Town Down Under are skipping this week’s episode of Smackdown, according to Grayson Waller. Waller and Austin Theory are the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions, having won the titles at WrestleMania. But while they are new into their title reign, Waller and Theory posted (and retweeted) a video on Twitter with a caption saying that they are not going to be showing up tonight.
Theory wrote:
“Won’t make work today…. Felt like making a Rap Video Instead #ATownDownUnder #detroitwhat #smackdownseeya”
Waller added:
“Just so you know @RealNickAldis, we have officially elected for the Part Time Champ schedule”
The video includes an apparent behind-the-scenes clip from the filming of said rap video, as you can see below.
Won’t make work today…. Felt like making a Rap Video Instead🚀 #ATownDownUnder #detroitwhat #smackdownseeya pic.twitter.com/XTmHz9glKU
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) April 12, 2024
Just so you know @RealNickAldis , we have officially elected for the Part Time Champ schedule https://t.co/4tSrBAkw2D
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 12, 2024
