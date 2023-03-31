Gringo Loco On Being El Hijo del Vikingo’s First US Streaming Opponent

Gringo Loco was the first person to face El Hijo del Vikingo on a streaming platform in the US, and he recently talked about the match. The two faced off at GCW Don’t Talk To Me in late January, and he spoke with Fightful for a new interview. You can see the highlights below:

On being Vikingo’s first streaming opponent in the US: “I thought it was so ironic that the stars aligned, ‘dark match, dark match, dark match,’ and it aligned with me in front of him in the middle of the ring in Charlotte for GCW. It wasn’t surprising to me, I felt like that was what was going to happen somehow, and it did. There was definitely pressure there, but him and I have been trying to work together for three and a half years, probably pre-pandemic, and something has always come up, whether it’s his injury, COVID positive, travel issues, there have been a lot of times where him and I were supposed to work wherever in the world and it just never happened. That was the first one-on-one, first streamable match that we ever had. I think it went really well.”

On the match’s impact on his career: “I felt the change and the swift on social media, the numbers started going up a little bit and every time I’m at the merch table, they bring up that match and how crazy it was. He’s doing step up 630s, which we now know that he did the same thing with Kenny Omega. He’s doing these things on a regular weekly basis, which is insane to me, and he’s coming out and doing them flawlessly. It just goes to show how much talent he has.”