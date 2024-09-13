wrestling / News
Grizzled Young Veterans Apply to Trademark ‘Grit Your Teeth’
Fightful reports that on September 9, the Grizzled Young Veterans filed to trademark their catchphrase and finisher name, ‘Grit Your Teeth’.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling