wrestling / News
Guerrillas of Destiny to Compete at ROH Summer Supercard
– ROH has announced that Guerrillas of Destiny will have a match at their upcoming Summer Supercard show. The company has announced that the team will hit the ring at the show, which takes place on August 9th in Toronto.
G.O.D. are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, but are defending their titles against the Briscoes at Manhattan Mayhem and then the winner of that match defends the titles against the Bouncers Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) at Mass Hysteria. G.O.D.’s opponents for Summer Supercard have not yet been named.
The full announcement is below:
Reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) have signed to compete at Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9.
While G.O.D. appearing at the event is official, it remains to be seen if they will walk into Toronto still wearing the ROH World Tag Team Title belts around their waists.
G.O.D. will put their titles on the line against Jay and Mark Briscoe in a New York City Street Fight at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20. The winner of that match will then defend the titles against The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., on July 21.
The odds of G.O.D. leaving that weekend with their titles intact appear long, but Tonga and Loa just might be the one team that can defy the odds. In addition to being ROH World Tag Team Champions, they also have held the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles since February, making them the undisputed top tag team in the sport.
Since winning the ROH belts from Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden this past April in a four-way match also involving the Briscoes and Los Ingobernables de Japon’s EVIL and SANADA, G.O.D. have made successful title defenses against the Briscoes and the team of Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.
Who will G.O.D. face at Summer Supercard? Will they still be wearing ROH gold? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
