Guerrillas of Destiny to Compete at ROH Summer Supercard

– ROH has announced that Guerrillas of Destiny will have a match at their upcoming Summer Supercard show. The company has announced that the team will hit the ring at the show, which takes place on August 9th in Toronto.

G.O.D. are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, but are defending their titles against the Briscoes at Manhattan Mayhem and then the winner of that match defends the titles against the Bouncers Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) at Mass Hysteria. G.O.D.’s opponents for Summer Supercard have not yet been named.

