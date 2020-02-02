Guerrillas of Destiny Win IWGP Tag Team Titles At NJPW New Beginning, Full Results

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles back by defeating David Finlay and Juice Robinson at NJPW New Beginning in Atlanta, GA tonight. Finlay and Robinson had defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny to win the titles back at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The rest of the results from the show are below.

* Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

* Yoshi-Hashi defeated Misterioso

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Jado & Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne, & TJP

* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer