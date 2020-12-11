Guerrillas of Destiny Win NJPW World Tag League 2020 (Pics, Video)

The finals of the NJPW World Tag League happened early this morning and the Guerrillas of Destiny won for the first time ever by beating FinJuice.

The finish saw fellow Bullet Club member KENTA get involved by hitting Juice Robinson with his IWGP #1 Contender briefcase, which led to a superbomb and the pin.

This will likely give GoD a title shot against IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi at Wrestle Kingdom 15.