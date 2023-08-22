Gunther Contrasts His Wrestling Persona With His Actual Personality

In a recent conversation with Sam Roberts, Gunther shared his thoughts on balancing a talent’s public character with their private persona. The wrestler explained his belief in the potential benefits to playing a role in the ring that is intentionally dissimilar to who he is in reality (via Fightful). In his mind, the technique helps reinforce the separation between the career and private aspects of life. You can find a highlight from Gunther and watch the full interview below.

On keeping a boundary between his puublic work and his private life:“There’s obviously different sides to this profession, like the professional person that is me and obviously there is the private person that is me. Sometimes I think they don’t have that much in common, but I think that’s a healthy balance, I think at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how much you enjoy it, it doesn’t matter how much it means to me, it is my profession, and we’ve all got to have a different side of life that has nothing to do with that. I try really try to not build or identify myself, in life in general, through who I am in the ring.”