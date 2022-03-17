wrestling / News
H20 Wrestling Tremont’s Science Behind The Violence Results: Matt Tremont vs. Joel Bateman, More
H20 Wrestling’s latest show Tremont’s Science Behind The Violence took place on Monday night, featuring Matt Tremont vs. Joel Bateman in the main event and more.
event live from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey on March 14th, 2022. The event aired live on IWTV.
Full results (courtesy of Cagematch.net) and highlights can be seen below.
Tremont’s Science Behind The Violence (3/14) Results
* Rocket def. Pauly Hardbody
* GG Everson & Nick Grande def. Affirmative Action
* Reid Walker def. Frank Bonetti and Ryan Redfield
* Keys To The Kingdom Four Corners Of Pain Death Match: Alex Stretch fought Anthraxx to a no contest
.@we_are_Stretch with a step-up flying leg lariat!#TremontScience @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/5wnav1iS6f
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 15, 2022
* Keys To The Kingdom Four Way Elimination Match: Chris Bradley def. Austin Luke and Brandon Kirk and Dyln McKay
* H2O Hybrid Title Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Adonis Valerio
* H2O Heavyweight Title Death Match: Deklan Grant def. Jimmy Lyon
* 200 Light Tubes Death Match: Matt Tremont def. Joel Bateman
head first into the light tubes! @TremontH2O #TremontScience pic.twitter.com/rPaf6U9Hpv
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 15, 2022
tower of london on the chair! #TremontScience pic.twitter.com/uotEUsBvhU
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 15, 2022
