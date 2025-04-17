Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.16.25  

Dynamite

Date: April 16, 2025

Location: MGM Music Hall Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We’re still on the road to Double Or Nothing and in this case that could make for some interesting options. There is a long time to get the card ready but there is a good chance we see the beginnings being put together here. We also have two title matches this week, with the Trios and Tag Team Titles on the line. Let’s get to it.

The Death Riders have attacked Hook, who is at the hospital. The Trios Titles are still on the line though.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

Non-title. They lock up to start and go to the mat before crashing out to the floor in a heap. The lockup keeps going and they go all the way up to the stage before breaking it up. They get back in the ring with Athena’s headlock not getting her very far. Instead they trade shoulders to no avail as commentary talks about all of the upcoming international shows. They fight over some rollups but can’t get anywhere until Mone knocks her into the corner.

The running knees connect for one on Athena, leaving Mone rather stunned. Athena is back up with an enziguri and a flipping elbow connects in the corner. Mone is right back with the Bank Statement but they fall out to the floor, where Mone has to let it go. Back in and Athena winds up hanging upside down by her feet above the floor but Mone misses a double stomp. Athena grabs a quick Stunner on the floor and we take a break.

Back with a battle over a Tombstone until Mone throws her up for a gutbuster. Mone hits a spinning DDT for two and they’re both down again. Three Amigos connect but Athena blocks a fourth and hits three powerbombs. The fourth is countered into a Backstabber though and they’re both down again. Athena misses a charge into the corner and gets dropped with a running knee to send her outside. Ever the hero (ok not really), Mone tries a German suplex from the apron before going for a sunset flip, only to get stomped on the apron instead.

Athena kicks her down and adds a slam on the apron for two. Back in and Athena grabs a crossface, which is reversed into a failed Bank Statement attempt. Athena manages a spinning knee to the face but Mone crashes out to the floor. A missed charge takes Athena out again though and they fight onto the barricade. Athena throws her down and hits a shotgun dropkick against the barricade. Back in and the O Face is countered into a rollup with tights to give Mone the pin at 20:49.

Rating: B+. You could tell these two wanted to have a heck of a match and that is exactly what they did here. They were working hard and going at it with everything they were trying, with Mone thankfully cheating to get the win. Athena losing in the tournament isn’t a surprise as it’s what happened last year, but it would be nice to have her FINALLY move up to the main show full time, though I’m not sure I can see it happening.

Toni Storm and Luther applaud Mone from the crowd.

Hangman Page is interrupted by the Elite, who think Page should be happy that they cost Swerve Strickland the World Title. Now Page can win the title and bring it back to the Elite, but Page doesn’t seem impressed. Kazuchika Okada calls him a b**** and then backs off in a hurry.

A former Boston Bruin is here with the Stanley Cup.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Hangman Page vs. ???

And it’s….Josh Alexander. Well you knew he was coming in sooner or later. They fight over arm control to start with Alexander being the better wrestler, leaving Page getting a bit frustrated. Alexander takes him down in a hurry but Page is right back with a fall away slam. Page sends him outside, where Alexander misses a running boot over the barricade. A dive off the stage drops Alexander and we take a break.

Back with Alexander getting two off a German suplex but Page flips out of another one and hits a discus lariat for a double down. They fight to the apron where Page hits a backdrop, allowing him to score with a heck of a moonsault to the floor. Alexander is back with a forearm to the back of the head and a spinning torture rack slam, setting up the ankle lock. Page breaks out of that in a hurry and hits a Tombstone, only to get caught with a World’s Strongest Slam onto the apron. Back in and Page slips out of another ankle lock, setting up a small package for the fast pin at 13:09.

Rating: B. Yeah Alexander is going to be fine around here, as he’s more than a skilled enough wrestler and someone who can work well with just about anyone. Having someone out there who can wrestle a hard hitting style and has the credibility to back it up is a great addition to the card. Page winning is the logical way to go, though I do wonder: if the Bucks, who are still in charge, wanted Page to win the tournament, why did they let him a tough opponent?

Post match Kyle Fletcher, Page’s second round opponent, comes out for the staredown. Don Callis tells Fletcher to go for it and the brawl is on, with Page hitting a clothesline. Callis talks to Alexander though and Alexander jumps Page, as we seem to have a new Family member. Fletcher plants Page with a brainbuster and stands tall.

Nick Wayne says the Patriarchy is a hierarchy but his father is gone…until he isn’t as Christian Cage is here. Cage gets in Wayne’s face and says he gave Wayne a month to find himself. In addition, he has gotten Wayne a spot in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in New Japan. As for tomorrow, he has a Ring Of Honor TV Title shot, and he’ll win it by himself. Then Cage slaps him in the face.

We look back at FTR turning on Cope and then taking out Daniel Garcia.

Tag Team Titles: Gates Of Agony vs. Hurt Syndicate

The Syndicate, with MVP, is defending and get jumped at the bell. Benjamin gets stomped in the corner as MVP joins commentary. Lashley comes back in though and hits a running shoulder to Kaun in the corner. The Downward Spiral into a belly to belly suplex has Kaun in trouble as we take a break.

Back with Liona hitting a Samoan drop on Benjamin and dropping a backsplash for two. Liona fires off the clotheslines to Lashley in the corner but has to be saved from the Hurt Lock. Benjamin is back in with a release German suplex to Kaun, leaving Lashley to spear Liona on the floor. Another spear finishes Kaun to retain at 9:10.

Rating: C+. The Gates are in the bad place of being wrestlers who are there to be thrown into matches like this and then lose. The problem is there is no reason to believe that the titles were in any danger and that made this more of a countdown towards the Syndicate retaining. If nothing else, have the Gates beat some other teams to make you think this time might be different, rather than giving them one win and then setting up the title shot.

Post match here is MJF to say he knows how great he is and praise the Hurt Syndicate. Well maybe not MVP. MJF has some, ahem, talent in the back so he brings them out to meet the Syndicate. The rather attractive women have Benjamin’s attention but he needs a little more time to make his decision. By that he means the watch off MJF’s wrist, but that’s not enough to get Benjamin’s acceptance. MJF likes the idea and is willing to offer something else. As for Lashley, MJF is just better than him and he knows it.

Post break Benjamin and Lashley agree to have a nice night with the ladies.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

Don Callis is on commentary as they fight over wrist control to start. Takeshita knocks him down but gets caught in an armdrag. A pop up hurricanrana drops Takeshita and a slingshot hilo makes it worse. Takeshita cuts off a springboard though and hits a release F5, followed by a basement dropkick to the floor. The big running flip dive connects on Ospreay and we take a break.

Back with Ospreay knocking him down, setting up a Phenomenal Forearm for two. A hard clothesline drops Ospreay and some t-bone suplexes put him down again. Ospreay catches him on top though and it’s a super Stundog Millionaire to bring Takeshita back down. An Oscutter connects on the ramp and after countering a Blue Thunder Bomb, another Oscutter gives Ospreay two. The Stormbreaker is countered and Takeshita German suplexes him into a rollup for two more.

They slug it out with Takeshita getting the better of things with a big forearm. Raging Fire is broken up but Takeshita drops to the mat to avoid the Hidden Blade. The Blue Thunder Bomb gives Takeshita two and he forearms Ospreay out of the air. Ospreay’s running forearm gets one but the Hidden Blade is blocked. A wheelbarrow piledriver into a wheelbarrow suplex gets drops Takeshita but he’s back with his own Hidden Blade.

Ospreay cuts him off again and they go up top, where Takeshita hits a hard clothesline, only for Ospreay to backflip onto his feet. Now the Hidden Blade connects for two on Takeshita, whose Raging Fire is countered into a hurricanrana into a Styles Clash to give Ospreay two more. Back up and Takeshita hits a running knee, only to charge into the Stormbreaker to give Ospreay the pin at 21:33.

Rating: A-. Yeah this was about as exciting of a match as you’re going to get on free TV and it was good stuff throughout, with both of them just going nuts and leaving it in the ring. Takeshita has been built up as a force in AEW so Osprey getting to beat him is a big deal. Awesome stuff here, with some of those sequences at the end being pretty breathtaking.

Trios Titles: Death Riders vs. Opps

The Riders are defending (with Jon Moxley replacing the injured Pac) but Hook is injured as well. The Opps have a replacement of their own though with….Powerhouse Hobbs getting the spot. It’s a brawl to start (shocking I know) and Hobbs takes over on Yuta in the corner. Moxley comes in for a save but runs away from Hobbs, who plants Yuta with a powerslam.

It’s off to Joe, who hammers Yuta down in the corner before Shibata comes in to chop away. Shibata is sent outside though and gets dropped by Castagnoli, who comes in as we take a break. Back with Shibata still in trouble but not being able to fight out of the corner. Shibata fights out on the second attempt and brings in Joe to clean house. Moxley grabs a chair but here is Willow Nightingale to take it away.

Everything breaks down and Joe drops Moxley with a clothesline so here are the Young Bucks. Cue Swerve Strickland to cut them off as Shibata chokes Castagnoli on the ramp. Yuta breaks up the MuscleBuster to Moxley and gets planted on the announcers’ table for his efforts. Marina Shafir chairs Hobbs but gets taken down by Nightingale. Back in and Joe pulls Moxley into the Koquina Clutch for the win and the titles at 13:52.

Rating: B-. Good action here, with the title change being almost necessary after Pac’s injury. That being said, it wouldn’t stun me if the Opps were going to win the titles the whole time, as they have been built up for a good while now. This was the big feel good moment to wrap up the night and it made for a good win, with the Death Riders FINALLY losing something important.

Some wrestlers come out with champagne to celebrate the title change to end the show.

Results

Mercedes Mone b. Athena – Rollup with tights

Hangman Page b. Josh Alexander – Small package

Hurt Syndicate b. Gates Of Agony – Spear to Kaun

Will Ospreay b. Konosuke Takeshita – Stormbreaker

Opps b. Death Riders – Koquina Clutch to Moxley

